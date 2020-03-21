Spritzer Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Spritzer Market: Introduction: Spritzer is a long drink mainly comprises of white wine or clear wine, sparkling water, and carbonated water. Spritzer is mainly targeted to add a casualness to wine which otherwise is a formal drink. Spritzer market is targeted towards youth age segment with a versatile flavor option. The spritzer drink is crispier over traditional wine and has a smoother and relaxed taste which is welcomed over outdoor activities and in conventional occasions. The spritzer market is expected to dominate in the North America region over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for alternative drinks in the region and substantial pre–capita alcohol consumption. The tropical fruit segment is expected to dominate the global spritzer market owing to the general preference for the taste, globally.

Spritzer Market: Segmentation: The spritzer market is segmented on the basis of origin, flavor type, and sales channel.

Segmentation on the basis of origin in spritzer market is conventional and organic/natural. The conventional segment is expected to dominate the spritzer market over the forecast period owing to its ease of production and competitive cost advantage over other alcohol-based segments. The organic/natural segment is expected to see high growth rate over the forecast period resulted by the global trend for organic of things and clean-label products.

On the basis of flavor type, the spritzer market is segmented into caramel, chocolate, tropical, citrus, berries and others. The tropical flavor is expected to see a high demand over the forecast period owing to its widely accepted taste and spritzer being a summertime drink which aligns the tropical taste to it. The citrus segment is also expected to see a substantial demand over the global spritzer market.

On the basis of sales channel, the spritzer market is segmented into modern store formats, traditional store formats, and e-commerce. Modern store is further sub-segmented into hypermarket, supermarket, departmental stores, and others. The traditional store’s segment is sub-segmented into drinks specialty stores, liquor stores, and others. The modern store segment is expected to dominate the global spritzer market over the forecast period owing to the targeted consumer base is high in this format. The e-commerce segment to see substantial growth over the forecast period owing to ease of penetration in developing regions.

Spritzer Market: Region-wise Outlook: North America is anticipated to dominate the global spritzer market owing to the increasing demand for the alternative alcoholic beverage in the region and high per–capita alcohol consumption in the region. Europe to witness a substantial demand for spritzer drinks owing to its traditional market for the product. The Asia Pacific region to see high CAGR over the forecast period owing to its high share of youth and growing market for alcohol-based products. Latin America and the Middle East to experience healthy CAGR of spritzer market owing to increasing penetration of alcoholic products in the region.

Spritzer Market: Drivers and Restraints: The spritzer market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for alternative alcoholic drinks and increasing demand for youth based alcoholic beverages. Spritzer drinks are placed against beer which is a major on–the–go adult drink, this creates a lucrative market for the spritzer market to capture. The all natural and organic tag added to spritzer drinks is further aligned with the growth of the spritzer market over the forecast period.

Other tall drinks available at the regional level is anticipated to cause restraint the growth of the spritzer market over the forecast period. Also, lack awareness and penetration in developing region are anticipated to result in restraint for the spritzer market over the forecast period.

Spritzer Market: Key Players: The global player for the Spritzer market are Latitude Beverage Co., Independent Liquor (NZ) Ltd., Hoxie Spritzer, Union Wine Company, Porch Pounder, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Mancan Wine Llc., The Grand Canyon Wine Co., and E. & J. Gallo Winery.