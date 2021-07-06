Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Marketwas valued at USD 1.82billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.30billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.80% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market are listed in the report.

Valmont Industries

Hunter Industries

Lindsay Corporation

Pierce Corporation

T-L Irrigation Company

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing Company

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Rain Bird Corporation