Sports Technology Market 2020 Market Manufacturers Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Outlook,Future Trends and Research Report

Sports technology market is expected to rise by registering a healthy CAGR 19.17%in the forecast period of 2020-2029

The major drivers of development in the market are expected to be a major prospect for companies operating in this industry due to the growing number of sports leagues around the world. The combination of technology and sport enhances the data-driven sports culture and drives the next generation of viewing, fitness tracking and stadium experience.

Key Sports Technology Market Competitors:Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., Apple Inc., ARRI AG, Cisco, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fitbit, Inc, Fujitsu, Garmin Ltd., IBM Corporation, LG Electronics, Modern Times Group MTG, NEC Corporation, Oracle, Panasonic Corporation, SAMSUNG, SAP SE, Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, Tencent, and many others.

Market Definition:

The Sport Technology Unit focuses mainly on the implementation of new systems and technology that promote testing and the creation of action approaches to enhance sport quality. Sports technology and sports data have now become an integral part of the development and performance of sport. The business sector of sport is also rising as innovation and information play a key role in improving player development and performance. Professional sports intuitions look for new ways to explore how a sportsman or a team can use new technology and sports data to gain state-of – the-art competitive skills.

Improvement in public participation and upcoming sporting events worldwide is expected to increase the market for sport innovation over the forecast period. The growing use of IoT technology to boost stadium network management is projected to be a key driver for market growth during the forecast period. The development of new talent recruitment techniques, individual performance improvement, accident prevention etc. is using artificial intelligence-based sports research.

Sports technology market Scope and Market Size

Sports technology market has been segmented on the basis of component, sports, application, and end-user.

On the basis of component, the sports technology market is segmented into software, wearable devices & sports equipment, services. Software is further segmented into On-premise, Cloud and services is further segmented into Training & Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Managed/Outsourced Services

On the basis of sports, the sports technology market is segmented into baseball, basketball, cricket, cycling, football, golf, rugby, swimming, badminton, tennis, and athletics.

Country Level Analysis of Sports technology market

On the basis of region, the Sports technology market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2019, Stack Sports announced the launch of his new youth sports networking application, Sports Connect, the world’s largest and fastest-growing supplier of sports technology. A large one-stop shop for sports organizations focused on the Blue Sombrero and Affinity Sport brands, acquired in August 2019 was Sports link, an integrated web provider of software-as – a-service (SaaS). Stack Sport’s objective is to improve and expand the experience of young people in sports, making sports convenient for owners, participants, coaches and families. We have never been closer to this goal with our new Sports Connect update.

In March 2019, HYPE Sports Innovation announced the launch of the first ever Blockchain accelerator for Sports Tech, a digital forum that promotes partnerships and innovations between the sports innovation ecosystem. The program will include 14 weeks of accelerators for 10 of the world’s leading professional sports firms. The accelerators will run nationwide and chosen start-ups will take part in the two boot camps of the Preston Robert Tisch Institute for International Sports at New York City University and of the ISDE Senior Law and Economics Institute in Barcelona. With the opening of this latest accelerator, they will provide developers with unprecedented participation in our scheme, allowing their companies to transform into true game changers and market leaders.

Sports technology market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. Sports technology market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

