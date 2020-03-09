Sports Protective Equipment Material Market : Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis up to 2026

The sports protective equipment material market accounted for $1,137.4 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $1,511.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Sports protective equipment are used to prevent the risk of injury to a sportsperson. Sports protective equipment comprise helmets, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth guards, pads, guards, and others that are designed to prevent or reduce the risk of injuries to a sportsperson.

Increase in consumer awareness regarding health & fitness, prominence of national & international sports events, and rise in participation in sports activities are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. However, high prices of the sports protective equipment is one of the major factors anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growth in penetration of sports in emerging markets and increase in disposable income in emerging economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the development of the market.

The sports protective equipment material market is segmented based on material type, product type, and region. Depending on material type, the market is categorized into foam, pads, gels, metals, plastics, and others. On the basis of product type, it is classified into helmets and other headgear; pads, guards, chest protectors, and gloves; protective eyewear; and face protection and mouth guards. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Material Type

§ Foam

• Open Cell Foam

• Closed Cell Foam

§ Pads

§ Gels

§ Metals

§ Plastics

§ Others

• By Product Type

§ Helmet and Other Headgear

§ Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors, and Gloves

§ Protective Eyewear

§ Face Protection and Mouth Guards

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ UK

§ France

§ Italy

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ Japan

§ India

§ Australia

§ Rest of Europe

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Middle East

§ Rest of LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Zotefoams plc

• Pomona Quality Foam, LLC

• Advanced Cellular Technologies (ACT)

• Mahasach India Pvt. Ltd.

• GNG Group (GNG)

• Sanspareils Greenlands (SG)

• Xenith LLC, (Xenith)

• Vista Outdoor Operations LLC. (Vista Outdoor)

• Cameo Sports Agencies Private Limited

• UVEX SPORTS GmbH & Co. KG (Uvex Sports)

The other players in the value chain include of the market includes Hans Rubber & Sports (P) Ltd., Tuffy Pad, Douglas Pads, Sanspareils Greenlands, Diversified Gel Limited, Rebel Sport Limited, Jenson, Inc., Sting Sports USA, Aurora Sports Limited, Spirit Sports (HK) Co., Ltd, and others.