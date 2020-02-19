Sports & Energy Drinks Market The Next Booming Segment in the Global Market | Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar Energy Drink, PepsiCo and Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market By Product Type (Sports Drink, Energy Drink),, Application (Before Exercise, During Exercise, Recovery), Consumption Time (before 11 am, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-8 pm, post 8 pm), Ingredients (Carbohydrates, Electrolytes, Flavor, Preservatives, Others), Distribution Channel (Store-based Retailers, Non-Store Retailing) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Some of the key players in Sports & Energy Drinks Market include:
- Red Bull
- Monster
- Rockstar Energy Drink
- PepsiCo
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group
- Big Red, Inc.
- National Beverage Corp
- Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc VPX
- BODYARMOR SuperDrink
Sports drinks are beverages whose stated purpose is to help athletes replace water, electrolytes, and energy before and after training or competition, though their efficiency for that purpose has been questioned, particularly after exercise.
A stated purpose of sports drinks, which provide many calories of energy from sugars, is to improve performance and endurance.
This report studies the global Sports & Energy Drinks market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sports & Energy Drinks market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
Segment by Type
- General energy drinks
- Energy shots
Segment by Application
- Age (<13)
- Age (13-21)
- Age (21-35)
- Age (>35)
Table of Content
1 Sports & Energy Drinks Market Overview
2 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Production Market Share by Regions
4 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Consumption by Regions
5 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Analysis by Applications
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports & Energy Drinks Business
8 Sports & Energy Drinks Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
10 Market Dynamics
11 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Forecast
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
Market Range in the report
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Sports & Energy Drinks market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
- To gain the insights of the CAGR values in the Market
- To assess the market shares for new entrants
- Strategic profiling of the key players and brands
- To describe the industry trends and developments
