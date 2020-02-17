Sports Betting Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Report 2020 – 2026 | Top Key players Analysis by 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Sports Betting Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet among others

Fill Out Details to Receive Sample Report Copy Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sports-betting-market&SB

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Sports Betting Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Sports Betting Industry market:

– The Sports Betting Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global sports betting market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Sports Betting Market Trends | Industry Segment by Game Type (Association Football, American Football, Basketball, Hockey, Mixed Martial Arts, Boxing, Horse racing, Auto racing, Golf, Tennis, Cricket, Hockey), Application (Draw games, Instant Games, Lotto, Numbers Games, Others), Platform (Online, Offline), Type (Line-in-play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports, Pari-Mutuel, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Sports betting are a kind of a gambling in which a person predicts the sports result and place a bet on the results. These bets are placed on the different sports activities such as golf, tennis, football, cricket, horse racing, hockey and others. Some of the common types of the betting are fixed old betting, line- in play, daily fantasy, pari-mutuel and others. Today, these sports betting can be done through both online and offline platforms. Some countries considered them as legal but there are few countries where sports betting is still banned.

Market Driver:

Increasing emergence of machine learning in sports betting will drive the growth

Growing consolidation in sports betting market will also propel the market

Rising popularity of e- sports tournaments among population will also accelerate the market

Increasing penetration of internet- based devices is also contributing propels the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations by government in various countries will hamper the market growth

Risk associated with the huge losses will also hamper the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Newgioco Group announced the launch of their mobile sports betting platform which is specially designed for the international deployment. This new mobile platform is designed on the powerful and modular ELYS sports betting engine. The modular design allows Newgioco mobile to quickly go-to-market with plug-and-play features and helps the player to get required bet tickets instantly

In July 2019, New York announced the launch of their sports betting with the launch of the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady. This will help them to attract more players to their city and is good news for the people who worked very hard to make legal sports wagering a reality

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Sports Betting products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Sports Betting Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Sports Betting Industry Production by Regions

– Global Sports Betting Industry Production by Regions

– Global Sports Betting Industry Revenue by Regions

– Sports Betting Industry Consumption by Regions

Sports Betting Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Sports Betting Industry Production by Type

– Global Sports Betting Industry Revenue by Type

– Sports Betting Industry Price by Type

Sports Betting Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Sports Betting Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Sports Betting Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Sports Betting Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Sports Betting Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Sports Betting Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sports-betting-market&SB

At the Last, Sports Betting industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]