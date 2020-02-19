Spontaneous Growth for Small Caliber Ammunition Market 2025

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.) (United States), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Olin Corporation (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Nammo AS (Norway), RUAG (RUAG Ammotec) (Switzerland), Nexter (France), Vista Outdoor Inc. (United States) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

Small Caliber Ammunition, also known as cartridges or bullet in common term, is mostly used in firearms ranging from pistols to heavier automatic weapons which are also termed as machine guns. Small arms ammunition contains cartridges with a bullet diameter, or caliber, of up to 0.75 inches and below. Most of the production for cartridges with bullets of .45 caliber or smaller are made. This ammunition consists of Lightweight Case which helps in lightening the Soldier’s load, advancing armor-piercing capabilities and reducing the range of ammunition. Increase in military base and military modernization program across the globe is driving the market of Small Caliber Ammunition.

The market study is being classified by Type (5.56mm Caliber, 7.62mm Caliber, 9 mm Caliber, 12.7 mm Caliber and Others), by Application (Military, Law Enforcement and Civilian) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.) (United States), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Olin Corporation (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Nammo AS (Norway), RUAG (RUAG Ammotec) (Switzerland), Nexter (France), Vista Outdoor Inc. (United States) and Rheinmetall AG (Germany) are some of the key players profiled in the study.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the market of Small Caliber Ammunition has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Gun Type, the sub-segment I.e. Handguns will boost the Small Caliber Ammunition market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

The Upsurge in Terrorist Attacks In OECD (Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development) Countries

Increased Use of Guns for Personal Safety and Shooting Sports

Market Trend:

Adoption of Military Modernization Programs Across the Globe

Acceptance of Lightweight Ammunition World widely

Restraints:

Changes in Economic, Legal, and Political Regulations Affect the Procurement of Ammunition

Opportunities:

Continuous R&D Activities to Develop Advanced Ammunition

Demand for Advanced Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition From Emerging Economies

Challenges:

Stringent Implementation of Gun Control Legislation

In January 2019, Olin Corporation received a contract from the US Department of Defense to supply small-caliber ammunition. Under this contract, the company is expected to supply 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and .50 caliber ammunition.

Key Target Audience:

