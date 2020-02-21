Spiral Membrane Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Spiral Membrane Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Spiral Membrane Market was valued at USD 5.08 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.62 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.60% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Spiral Membrane market are listed in the report.

Dowdupont

Merck Group

Pall Corporation

Toray Industries

Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Corporation)

Suez Water Technologies and Solutions

LG Water Solutions

Lanxess