Speech Analytics Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends2019 – 2025

Drivers and Restraints

The emergence of call centers, law to monitor adherence to business regulatory compliances, and increased focus on competitive intelligence are the major factors driving the global speech analytics market. The development of integrated software solutions, wherein workforce management solutions are integrated with speech analytics will offer immense growth opportunities to this market.

Furthermore, there is a rising demand for real-time analytics guidance tools. Speech analytics has emerged as an extension of trends within customer-centric enterprises and insightful management practices. Healthcare and life sciences is anticipated to display the highest growth rate in the speech analytics market space.

Global Speech Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

The global speech analytics market can be segmented regionally into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America dominates the speech analytics market followed by Europe. The adoption of speech analytics by various industry sectors such as utilities, travel and tourism, and healthcare are the primary factors for the growth of the speech analytics market in these regions.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global speech analytics market are Avaya Inc., Aspect Software Inc., NICE System Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., CallMiner Inc., Nexidia Inc., and Calabrio Inc.

