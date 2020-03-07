Spectrometry Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2027

segmented as follows:

Spectrometry Market, by Technology

Mass Spectrometry Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) Single Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization & Time of Flight Spectrometry Triple-Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Quadrupole-Time of Flight Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (Q-TOF LC/MS) >Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance – Mass Spectrometry (FTICR-MS) Ion Trap Mass Spectrometry Others



Molecular Spectrometry Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry (NMR) Ultraviolet-Visible Spectrometry (UV-Visible) Infrared Spectrometry (IR) Near-Infrared Spectrometry Raman spectrometry Others



Atomic Spectrometry Atomic Absorption Spectrometry X-Ray Diffraction Spectrometry X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometry Elemental Analyzers Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometry Others



Spectrometry Market, by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food and Beverages Testing

Others

Spectrometry Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

Spectrometry Market Size and Forecast

