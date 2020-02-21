Specialty Paper Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Specialty Paper Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Specialty Paper Market was valued at USD 24.89 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.95 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.94% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Specialty Paper market are listed in the report.

Domtar Corporation

Mondi Plc.

Sappi Limited

International Paper Company

Nippon Paper Group

Stora ENSO Oyj

ITC

Munksjo Group

Oji Holdings Corporation