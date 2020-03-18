Specialty Paints and Coatings Market Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2025

The global Specialty Paints and Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Specialty Paints and Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Specialty Paints and Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Specialty Paints and Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Specialty Paints and Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Specialty Paints and Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Specialty Paints and Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Taiho Paint

Berger Paints

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Segment by Application

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others



