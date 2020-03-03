Specialty Fats and Oils Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

In our new research report we deliver value in terms of segmental analysis and forecasts on the global specialty fats and oils market at the regional level as well as from a global perspective. With the help of extensive research, our analysts have studied how different market dynamics are likely to impact the current and future scenario of the global specialty fats and oils market, thus providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape with a view to achieve competitive advantage in the long run. We have analyzed the key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities and their magnitudes across various regions in the globe while studying this market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in the report to better equip clients with the necessary acumen and decision-making insights. This report provides historical data of 2012-2016 along with value and volume forecast projections for the period 2017 – 2025 in terms of revenue (US dollars). The study also includes detailed pricing analysis by type as well as the specialty fats and oils value chain analysis.

Report Structure

After covering the executive summary and market overview, our expert team of analysts have analyzed the market using various models that present extensive insights on the global specialty fats and oils market, which gradually help in transforming global businesses associated with the same. To understand the popularity of the different market segments and regions, the market attractiveness index with elaborated insights on the same is provided, to showcase the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. A top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each segment while the bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the market estimations. Macro-economic indicators such as population growth, growth of housing units and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Report Methodology

To ascertain the global specialty fats and oils market size, we have taken into account the revenue generated by the various manufacturers. The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue generated by value across the global specialty fats and oils market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global specialty fats and oils market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis – based on the supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze the market based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the global specialty fats and oils market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market is segmented into the following sections

By Product Specialty Oils Palm Oil Soya Oil Peanut Oil Coconut Oil Rapeseed Oil Sunflower Oil Olive Oil Others Specialty Fats Cocoa Butter Substitutes Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Cocoa Butter Improver (CBI) Cocoa Butter Replacer (CBR) Lauric Fats Creaming Fats Anhydrous Milk Fats Butter Margarine Shortenings Others

By End Use Industries Industrial Food and Beverages Industry Bakery Dairy and Ice Cream Chocolate & Confectionery Breads and Cereals Others Personal Care and Cosmetics Others Commercial (Hotel/Restaurant/Café) Household

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

