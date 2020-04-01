Specialty Aluminas Market Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2049

The global Specialty Aluminas market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Specialty Aluminas market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Specialty Aluminas market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Specialty Aluminas market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Specialty Aluminas market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Specialty Aluminas market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Specialty Aluminas market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)

AluChem

Axens Canada Specialty Aluminas

ALTEO Alumina

ALMATIS GMBH

Imerys Fused Minerals Villach

Kerneos

Motim Electrocorundum Ltd.

Nabaltec AG

Sasol Germany GmbH

Silkem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Aluminium Trihydroxide (ATH)

Activated Aluminas

Boehmite

Calcined Alumina

Tabular Alumina

Fused Alumina

Segment by Application

Mining

Chemical Industry

Architecture

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Electric Appliances

Other

