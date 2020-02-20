Speciality Proteins Market Forecast 2020-2026, Latest Trends and Top Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company., Ingredion, Verdient Foods, Inc., Gillco Ingredients., Milk Specialties, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Speciality Proteins Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company., Ingredion, Verdient Foods, Inc., Gillco Ingredients., Milk Specialties, Cargill, Incorporated., DSM, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Tate & Lyle, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group plc, Clariant, NIZO, Sensient Colors LLC, BASF SE, General Mills Inc., BARENTZ, Zhong Ya Chemical (USA) Ltd, Techno Food Ingredients Co., Ltd and Roquette Frères among others.

Global speciality proteins market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need for high nutritional content food products.

Speciality Proteins Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Enzymes, Emulsifiers, Flavours, Colorants, Vitamins, Minerals, Antioxidants, Preservatives), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Foods, Convenience Foods, Meat Products, Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Speciality proteins are used for building the blocks of cartilage, skin, blood, bones and muscles. The proteins are used by the human bodies to repair and build tissues. It provides necessary association that facilitates amalgamation from the farm-gate level to the final value-added processed food stage. These proteins are comprised of 100 or more amino acids which are used for building the blocks in living organisms. Due to advancement this proteins are available in the various flavours which are used in the various industrial verticals.

In January 2019, Ingredion, Inc. formed joint venture with Verdient Foods, Inc. to increase the production capacity. The new manufacturing facility will produce the specialty pulse-based flours and concentrates from fava beans, lentils, and peas. The company will invest the USD 185 million by year 2020 to increase the plant-based proteins productions

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of protein deficient diseases is driving the growth of the market

Increased awareness towards the health is boosting the market growth

Worldwide increasing spending capacity of a person is augmenting the market growth in the forecast period

Rising demand for packaged as well as processed foods driving the growth of market

Market Restraints:

Lack of strong supply chain solutions will hamper the market growth

Dearth of raw material availability as well as advanced technology is restraining the growth of market

The unpredictable weather conditions will affect the supply chain and raw material availability which may restrict the market growth

