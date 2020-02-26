Special Purpose Needles Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

Global Special Purpose Needles Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Special Purpose Needles industry.

market dynamics

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and infectious diseases and increasing incidence of cancer and spine disorders across the globe are the primary factors driving the growth of the global special purpose needles market. Growing government regulations on the use of safety needles, increasing focus on advanced healthcare systems, joint efforts by supply chain executives to increase efficiency, and rising government support in developed economies is creating high potential growth opportunities for players operating in the global special purpose needles market. However, high costs associated with special purpose needles, an increasing awareness of needle-free injection technology, and product recalls due to low quality are some of the factors likely to impede growth of the special purpose needles market over the forecast period.

The global special purpose needles market is likely to witness some key trends in the next 10 years. There is an increasing collaboration between the government and private medical companies to raise awareness among patients regarding the unsafe use of reusable needles. Companies are also directing their efforts towards the production of user-friendly safety needles to prevent needle injuries that are the main cause of a rising prevalence of HIV and other blood borne diseases.

Regional market projections

The global special purpose needles market is segmented into seven main regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market by the end of 2016 and is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 5,506.7 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the global special purpose needles market, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. The APEJ market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,383.1 Mn by the end of 2026. The markets in North America, Western Europe, and APEJ are estimated to collectively hold 74.7% market share of the global special purpose needles market in 2016.

Leading market players

Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Stryker Corporation, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Cook Medical, and SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH & Co. are some of the major players operating in the global special purpose needles market.

