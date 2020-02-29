Spain Benzocaine Market By Type (Benzocaine With 98% Purity, Benzocaine With 99% Purity, And Others), By Concentration (Below 20% And Above 20%), By Application (Cosmetics, Anesthetic, And Other Application) and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2029

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Spain Benzocaine Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Spain Benzocaine market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Spain Benzocaine Market by Type (Benzocaine with 98% Purity, Benzocaine with 99% Purity, and Others), By Concentration (Below 20% and Above 20%), By Application (Cosmetics, Anesthetic, and Other Application) and by Region Global Forecast to 2029.

The Spain Benzocaine Market is projected to be US$ 3.7 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 5.4 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Benzocaine was first introduced in 1890 by the German chemist Eduard Ritsert and latter announced to the market in 1902 named as Anasthesin. Benzocaine is a commercially available local anaesthetic. It is an amino ester which is used in a variety of settings including preparation to infiltrative anaesthesia, dental procedures, and minor traumas. The major purpose of benzocaine is to reduce minor pains caused by needle penetration. This is an allergen for more significant pain control and to reduce the anxiety of the patients. Benzocaine is a standardized chemical allergen that provides relief from a various condition such as discomfort caused by minor skin irritation, throat, sore, teething pain, sunburn, ingrown toenails, haemorrhoids, vaginal or rectal irritation and other pain on the surface of the body.

Presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies providing benzocaine in various forms such as gels, sprays, liquids, and lozenges, etc. in a range of dosages for various age groups is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the target market. The benzocaine drug is available at a very economical price which is also gaining traction of consumer and anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

FDA reported more than 400 adverse cases related to the use of benzocaine since 1971. As per the report, benzocaine contains a product that should not be used for the treatment of infants and children younger than 2 years. The FDA has found that the products delivered serious threats and has no benefit against treating sore gums in infants due to teething. Moreover, the FDA has warned the consumer against the use of benzocaine products. Therefore, restricted regulations against benzocaine are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

The benzocaine market is segmented based on product type, concentration type, and application. On the basis of product type market is further segmented into Benzocaine with 98% purity, Benzocaine with 99% purity and others. Among this, benzocaine with 98% is expected to gain the highest share in the market. Based on the concentration type, the market is further divided into below 20% and above 20%. Among this, below 20% segment is account for the major share. Based on application, the market is segmented into cosmetic, anaesthetic and other concentration. Among this, anaesthetic market segment is anticipated to contribute a major share in the Spain market.

The research report on the Spain Benzocaine Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Aceto Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Beutlich Pharmaceuticals LLC, Indofine Chemical Company, Jinzhou Jiutai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

Benzocaine with 98% purity

Benzocaine with 99% purity

Application

Below 20%

Above 20%

Key Market Players included in the report:

Aceto Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Beutlich Pharmaceuticals LLC

Indofine Chemical Company

Jinzhou Jiutai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.Ltd.

