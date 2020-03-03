Soybean Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

In 2018, the market size of Soybean Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Soybean .

This report studies the global market size of Soybean , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Soybean Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Soybean history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Soybean market, the following companies are covered:

Key Segments Covered

Source

End-Use

End-Product

Region

By source, the soybean market is segmented into conventional & organic. The organic segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period on the backdrop of the rising consumer confidence towards organic food. On the basis of end-use, the soybean market can be segmented into food & beverages, personal care, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed & others. The animal feed segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 75.1% in 2017 and is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of end-product, the soybean market is segmented into Whole, protein, oil, meal, and others. The protein segment of the soybean market can be further sub-segmented into soy protein concentrates, isolates, and hydrolysates. Amongst these segments, the soybean meal segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 72.9% in 2017.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights soybean demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the soybean ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global soybean market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global soybean market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

Global Soybean Market: Competitive Analysis

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are soybean’s key players of the global soybean market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the soybean space. Key players in the global soybean market includes Kerry Inc., Fuji Oil Group, House Foods Group Inc, The WhiteWave Foods Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., CHS Inc., Cargill Inc, The Scoular Company, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, and the like.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global soybean market.

Global Soybean Market, by Source

Conventional

Organic

Global Soybean Market, by End Products

Whole

Protein

Oil

Meal

Global Soybean Market, by End Use

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Global Soybean Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Soybean product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Soybean , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Soybean in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Soybean competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Soybean breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Soybean market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Soybean sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.