SoutheastAsia Cloud Computing Market Key Players and Production Information Analysis

This research report covers the Southeast Asia cloud computing market value for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The Southeast Asia cloud computing market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restraints, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

The Southeast Asia cloud computing market revenue is estimated to reach USD 40.32 billion by 2025 driven by the increasing demand for the cloud computing among the emerging small and medium size business organizations in this region. The cloud computing technology has proven to be the ultimate leapfrog technology that allows companies in small countries such as Indonesia, Thailand or Myanmar to connect to the rest of the word and compete with them.

Cloud computing uses a network of remote servers on the internet to manage, sore and process data instead of using a local server. This technology has gained popularity among smaller and growing businesses due to its cost effectiveness instead of using a local server. The Southeast Asia cloud computing market share growth is parallel to the growing demand for data. Data access has been one of the key cloud computing market trends in driving and assisting in the growth of small noisiness, improvement in the ecommerce industry and development of new technologies such as artificial development (AI).

Singapore cloud computing market revenue share, by organization size, 2017 (%)

On the basis of organization size the Southeast Asia cloud computing market size was dominated by the small businesses primarily due to the presence of a large volume of small businesses across the region. Small business have financial restraints and have to operate on really tight budgets. Therefore the installation and management of physical servers proves to be a costly affair to these businesses. Cloud computing platforms can cut costs as well render these small companies more competitive in the regional as well as the global markets. These platforms establish a robust IT foundation for companies to incorporate the latest wave of technological developments in to their operations. This is one of the major cloud computing market trends that is expected to propel the market for this segment during the forecast period.

The Southeast Asia cloud computing market size is anticipated to be driven by Singapore during the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13%. The recent study by the Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA) projected Singapore as the most ‘cloud ready’ country out of 14 Asia Pacific countries. This is mainly due to the high quality of broadband services, enhanced cybersecurity and levels of business sophistication.

The Southeast Asia cloud computing market consists of major participants which includes Amazon, Akamai Technologies, CA Technologies, Alibaba, Cisco Systems and Google Inc. among others. The cloud computing market leaders are looking to this region for expanding further. For instance, in August 2018, Google announced the building of its new data center in Singapore, and Alibaba Cloud has announced its second infrastructure zone in Malaysia. The expansion of Google’s data centers in Singapore, takes the company’s total investment to USD 850 million. The launch of Alibaba’s new infrastructure in Malaysia will be certified for SAP hosting and bring new products such as elastic computing, database, networking and monitoring services to the market. These new developments from the cloud computing market leaders is expected to sustain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key segments of the Southeast Asia cloud computing market

Deployment Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Organization Size Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Small

Medium

Large

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government & Utilities

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Others

Country Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

