Sourdough Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019-2028

The geographical reach of the Sourdough market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

growing demand for fast food products such as pizza and others foods are factors driving the growth of the sourdough market in Western Europe. Sourdough pizza base freezes better than regular pizza base and also enhances the taste factor. As a result, sourdough pizza base is more preferred by manufacturers of frozen pizza. Growing demand for low GI bread and bakery products in Western Europe is fuelling the demand in the sourdough market in the region. Bread with a high GI score contains chemical constituents that can rapidly increase blood glucose levels. Insulin and glucose peaks result in obesity, Type-2 diabetes and various heart related conditions. In sharp contrast, low GI foods contain slow digestible carbohydrates, which produce a gradual, relatively low rise in blood glucose and insulin levels. Thus, consumer demand for low GI bakery products in Western Europe is higher and manufacturers are catering to this demand by developing and launching low GI sourdough based bakery products.

Increasing consumer demand for gluten-free bakery products in Western Europe is creating robust development in the Western Europe sourdough market. Gluten sensitivity is any intolerance to gluten, which is a constituent of grains such as wheat and barley. Celiac disease is an extreme form of gluten intolerance and affects a relatively small volume of the global population. However, with the population growing rapidly, the number of persons affected is expected to increase significantly in the future. Sourdough is becoming increasingly popular in the bakery industry in the Western Europe region due to its versatility and ability to enhance flavour and texture and strengthen shelf life of end products. Sourdough can be incorporated into a variety of baked products and can be used in various forms, including dried powders, starter cultures and live liquid cultures.

Pizza segment revenue is expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR in Western Europe over the forecast period

By the end of 2016, the pizza application segment was estimated to be valued a little more than US$ 50 Mn, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, and be valued at more than US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2026. This segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of close to US$ 3 Mn in 2016 over 2015 and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 54.4 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

