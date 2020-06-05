Sourcing And Contract Management Market to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Sourcing and Contract Management Market: Introduction

Nowadays, increasing automation and standardization results into adoption of a comprehensive approach by enterprises to integrate transactional systems and work processes, which helps enterprises to reap the best value for their investments and maximise savings. Sourcing and contract management is one of the approaches implemented by organizations. Enterprises across various industry verticals such as manufacturing, retail, BFSI and IT & Telecom deals with multiple contracts and these enterprises need to procure different kind of products, services and raw material from various sources. All these processes require lot of time, human resources and increases the operational expenses. Therefore, enterprises are moving towards Sourcing and Contract Management solutions to automate the sourcing and procurement contract processes, store all the contracts at one central place, improve contract compliance, meet the business requirement and ultimately to achieve the competitive advantage in their respective market.

In addition to this a sourcing and contract management solutions helps to tackle issues regarding operational expenses and supplier relationship management by value creation for both the parties with a well-defined contract, guiding principles and clear objectives.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19642

Sourcing and Contract Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

Adoption of market and business intelligence tools in enterprises and growth in modern retail due to technological advancements are the key drivers for the sourcing and contract management market. Another potential driver responsible for the growth of this market is, strong collaboration between enterprises and suppliers resulting into centralization of procurement processes.

However, factors such as limited it spending by enterprises, and reluctance in adopting new technology are restricting the growth of sourcing and contract management market.

Sourcing and Contract Management Market: Segmentation

The sourcing and contract management market can be segmented on the basis of solution type, end-user enterprise size, end-user industry vertical and region wise. On the basis of solutions offered it is further segmented as spend/supply analytics, strategic sourcing, supplier management, and contract management.

End-user enterprise size category, includes SME’s and large enterprises. On the basis of industry verticals it is further segmented as BSFI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Government and Defence, E-commerce, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail, and Others. Retail segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR. Region wise sourcing and contract management market is further segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Sourcing and Contract Management Market: Regional Overview

North America region is the largest contributor of sourcing and contract management market and expected to dominate in the coming years. Europe region also has a significant due to increase in IT spending in the enterprises. Asia Pacific’s sourcing and contract management market is expected to witness highest growth in the forecast period owing to demand to build better supplier relationships. Sourcing and contract management market in Latin America and Middle East region is also expected to grow at a considerable rate.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/19642

Sourcing and Contract Management Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, JDA Software Group, Zycus, Vroozi, Cegid Group, GEP, Tradogram, Ivalua, GT Nexus, Ivalua and Infor are some of key players in sourcing and contract management market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sourcing and Contract Management Market Segments

Sourcing and Contract Management Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Sourcing and Contract Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Sourcing and Contract Management Market

Sourcing and Contract Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Sourcing and Contract Management Market

Sourcing and Contract Management Technology

Value Chain of Sourcing and Contract Management

Sourcing and Contract Management Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Sourcing and Contract Management Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America Sourcing and Contract Management Market US Canada

Latin America Sourcing and Contract Management Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Sourcing and Contract Management Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Sourcing and Contract Management Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Sourcing and Contract Management Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Sourcing and Contract Management Market

Middle East and Africa Sourcing and Contract Management Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint