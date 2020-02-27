Soundbar Market Size, Industry Growth Status and Opportunities for Leading Players 2020 – 2026 | Samsung, Vizio, Yamaha

“

Soundbar Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Soundbar market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Soundbar Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Soundbar market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Soundbar Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Soundbar market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Soundbar industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Samsung, Vizio, Yamaha, Sony, LG, Philips, Panasonic, Sharp, Bose, Polk Audio, Harman, JVC, Sonos, Canton, Xiaomi, Edifier ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

A soundbar, also called a speakerbar, is a special speaker with multiple drivers, which is much wider than it is tall, and always put above a computer monitor or under a television or home theater screen. It can significantly improve the sound experience of consumers, without complex matters of surround sound speakers, wiring, etc. for whole family Theatre.

According to QYResearch, The global Soundbar market will grow 3 percent to $3.03 billion in 2015.

Samsung, Vizio and Sony captured the top three revenue share spots in the Soundbar market in 2015. Samsung dominated with 16.47 percent revenue share, followed by Vizio with 13.59 percent revenue share and Sony with 8.44 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, The global consumption of Soundbar will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2021 will be 41475 KUnits. The average operating rate will remain at 89% to 97%.

The global Soundbar market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Soundbar market:

Samsung, Vizio, Yamaha, Sony, LG, Philips, Panasonic, Sharp, Bose, Polk Audio, Harman, JVC, Sonos, Canton, Xiaomi, Edifier

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

2 Channel

2.1 Channel

5.1 Channel

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Music

TV

Other

Soundbar Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Soundbar markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Soundbar market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Soundbar market.

”