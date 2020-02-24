Solvents Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Solvents Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Solvents market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Solvents is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Solvents market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Solvents market.

Global Solvent market was valued at USD 21.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 42.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Companies operating in the Solvents Market are listed in the report.

Lyondellbasell Industries Holding B.V.

Ashland

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Huntsman

Celanese Corporation

Exxonmobil Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Solvay

Ineos AG

Honeywell International

Arkema SA

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.

DOW Chemical Company