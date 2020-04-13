Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market 2016-2022 / Opportunities and Market Forecast

Solid tumor therapeutics are those pharmaceuticals which specifically treat various types of cancers such as breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer and others. Solid tumors are an abnormal mass of tissue that usually does not contain cysts or liquid areas. They are of two types, namely benign and malignant.

Market Dynamics

According to WHO, around 8 million people died with various forms of cancer around the world in 2012, the number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next 2 decades. Thus, increasing incidences of solid tumor among cancer patients and growing prevalence of various types of metastatic cancers are the fundamental factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global solid tumor therapeutics market.

Other key factors that will propel the growth of the market are as follows- increasing investment in R&D of therapeutics, increasing expenditure in healthcare, unmet need for efficacious drug and growing competition for new drugs. However, the increasing cost of R&D, high cost of therapy, drugs going off patent and increasing generic products are restricting the growth of the market.

The treatment of solid tumors requires synchronized actions of many healthcare professionals, such as surgeons, radiation specialists, oncologists, radiologists and other professionals. Hence, most of the solid tumors are treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and/or surgery. At present, surgery is the most appropriate treatment option for cancer solid tumors.

Market Segmentation

The solid tumor therapeutics market has been segmented based on the type of cancer, type of therapy and geography. On the basis of type of cancer, the market is classified as breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer and others. The segmentation on types of therapy includes the following: Chemotherapy, Hormone therapy, Immunotherapy and Targeted therapy.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The market can be segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The North American region has been further subdivided into USA, Mexico, and Canada. The Europe region has been segmented into Germany, France, Italy UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

The Asia-Pacific market is segregated into Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & African market have been subdivided into GCC countries, South Africa and rest of the Middle East and Africa. The South American market has been segmented into Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America. Currently, North America accounts for the largest market share.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market are Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Baxter International Inc., Biogen Idec, Amgen, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Sanofi and others.

