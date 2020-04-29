Solid State Drives Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2015 – 2021

A solid-state drive (SSD) is also known as electronic disk or known as a solid-state disk. It is a data storage device that uses assemblies of integrated circuit as memory to store the data.It uses electronic interfaces that are well-matched with conventional input/output hard disk drives, thus allowing simple replacement in usual applications.

SSDs does not contain any moving components. This differentiates them from conventional disks such as hard disk drives and floppy disks. SSDs are usually more resistant to physical shock, have lower access time, run silently, and have less latency compared with electromechanical disks. Another advantage offered by SSD’s is its steady performance. HDD’s suffer from data fragmentation which is not the case with SSD’s owing to the use of integrated circuits as a replacement for of spinning platters. This leads to lesser data access latency and need for running defragmentation programs that is used to manage the storage location on a HDD. However, in spite of continuous declining price of SSDs since 2012, SSDs are still approximately six to seven times more expensive than HDDs.

There is a developing trend in the solid state drive industry to remove endurance specifications in the data sheets building it extremely complicated for OEMs to precisely estimate an SSD’s life expectancy. In addition, the SSD market is continuously shifting towards consolidation owing to availability of limited market, cost incurred for sales and promotion and high cost of research and development. The market for SSDs limited compared to the size of the storage market. Narrow market and the huge cost of having sales and marketing staff that all making effort to sell into the same market is a problem for the companies.

Benefits offered by the SSD’s over HDD such as reliable operation, low rate of latency, consistent performance and others are the key drivers for growing adoption of SSD’s. In addition, proliferation of Ultrathin and Ultrabook PC and PC tablets drives the SSD market. However consistency of low rate of latency offered by SSD and compatibility issue is hampering the growth of this market. The key appeal of solid state drives is its low latency; although, it is not obtainable every time. Typical solid state drive latencies are a couple of hundred microseconds however some operations may be interrupted by internal tasks of device, and its latency can go beyond milliseconds or even seconds. That is slower as compared with hard disk drives.

The market is segmented by SSD type and end user industries. Type include single level cell (SLC) and multi level cell (MLC). End-user industries include banking, finance, defense, data centers/IT and government. Organizations such as include equity trading companies, telecommunication organization, video editing and streaming media firms are expected to get the major benefit of high data speed offered by SSD’s.

Major players in the market include Samsung Group, Fusion-io, IBM, LSI Corporation, HGST Inc., OCZ Storage Solutions, SanDisk Corporation, Skyera Inc, Violin Memory Inc., Whiptail, Pure Storage, Inc., Maxta Inc., Nimbus Data Systems, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., A3CUBE Inc and Intel Corporation among others.

