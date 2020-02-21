Solar Water Pump Systems Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Solar Water Pump Systems Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Solar Water Pump Systems Market was valued at USD 0.86 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.56% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Solar Water Pump Systems market are listed in the report.

Bright Solar Limited

C. R. I Pumps Pvt

Grundfos

Lorentz

Shakti Pumps (India)

Solar Power & Pump Company

SunEdison

American West Windmill and Solar Company.

Tata Power Solar Systems