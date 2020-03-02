Solar Charger Market by Product Type, With Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth Rate by 2026 | Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar

“

Solar Charger Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Solar Charger market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Solar Charger Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Solar Charger market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The thorough quantitative and qualitative evaluation of the Solar Charger market is the groundwork of this study. It assesses the latest improvements while predicting the expansion of the key leading market players which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Solar Charger, presents the global Solar Charger market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Solar Charger capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Solar Charger by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

A solar charger employs solar energy to supply electricity to devices or charge batteries. They are generally portable. Solar chargers can charge lead acid or Ni-Cd battery banks up to 48 V and hundreds of ampere-hours (up to 4000 Ah) capacity. Such type of solar charger setups generally use an intelligent charge controllers. These devices have high degree of flexibility and highest efficiency as compared to any other green charger.

The market for Solar Charger is highly fragmented with players such as Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, Powertraveller, Solio, LittleSun, Voltaic Systems, YOLK, Solar Technology International, NOCO, Instapark, Xtorm, Allpowers Industrial International, Hanergy and so on.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Solar Charger market was valued at 1100 Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 6240 Million US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Charger.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Below 5 Wattage

5 Wattage to 10 Wattage

10 Wattage to 20 Wattage

Above 20 Wattage

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Portable Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Solar Charger market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Solar Charger, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Solar Charger market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Solar Charger market?

✒ How are the Solar Charger market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Solar Charger industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Solar Charger industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Solar Charger industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Solar Charger industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Solar Charger industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Solar Charger industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Solar Charger industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Solar Charger industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Solar Charger markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Solar Charger market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Solar Charger market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1: The first section introduces market by offering its – Definition, Taxonomy and Research Scope.

Chapter 2: It notes executive summary of the Solar Charger market including key findings by major segments as well as top strategies by leading players.

Chapter 3: This chapter offers detailed insight of Solar Charger market, along with market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges. Even more, the section notes outcomes of different types of analysis like PESTLE analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, PORTER’S Five Forces Analysis, Market Competition Scenario Analysis, Product Life Cycle Analysis, Opportunity Orbits, Production Analysis by Region/Company, Industry chain Analysis. Last but not the least, the segment prominently sheds light on Marketing Strategy.

Chapter 4, 5, 6: Those sections reveal Solar Charger Value & Volume ((US$ Mn & ‘000 Units)), Share (%), and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Type, Application, and Region respectively, for the estimated period (2020-2026).

Chapter 7: It offers Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis along with Leading Company Profiles concerning the market.

Chapter 8: In this segment we have enclosed various types of research techniques and approaches used in the research.

