Soil Wetting Agents Market to Witness an Magnificent Growth During 2019-2030 Wilbur-Ellis Company, BASF SE

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Soil Wetting Agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global soil wetting agents market is estimated to be over US$ 120 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Soil wetting agents market is largely driven by significant usage of these agents in turf care applications. Maintenance of grass in summer season is further augmenting demand of soil wetting agents. Moreover, increasing commercial agriculture practice, coupled with growing adoption of advance fertilizers, precision farming and protected agriculture, such factors are anticipated to boost growth the global soil wetting agents market in the near future.

Soil wetting agents market has a lucrative growth owing to changes in the farming practices and increase in the preference for quality food products with better yield. In addition, increasing the global environment concerns and growing number of gardens and sports clubs will boost the growth of the market. Majority of the local and international market players are actively involved in the innovation of newer soil wetting agents and launching new soil wetting agents expected to upsurge the revenue of market. This is expected to propel the growth of the soil wetting agents market.

Get Access To Sample Pages: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/244

Major key Players:

Wilbur-Ellis Company, BASF SE, Nufarm Limited, Grow More, Inc., Seasol International Pty Ltd, Brett-Young Seeds Limited, Milliken Chemical, ADS Agrotech Private Limited, MD Biocoals Pvt. Ltd., Geoponics Corp., among others.

Gemcitabine HCL market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Liquid

Granular

Application:

Turf Care

Agriculture

Get Access to Data pack: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/data-pack/244

End User:

Crop Protection Products

Fertilizers

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

Lack of awareness regarding soil wetting agents among farmers and possible environmental effects caused by surfactants are factors that may hamper growth of the global soil wetting agents market. Moreover, stringent regulatory policies for the product approval will hinder the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Soil Wetting Agents are used to protect the soil and minimize the adverse effects of drought. Also it can minimize the surface tension of water to improve the ability of water to spread across the surface of the soil. There are several types of soil wetting agents that are commercially available for both indoor and outdoor purposes likely sandy soil and soils that contain organic matter to prevent the water from penetrating the surface of the soil.