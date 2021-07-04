Soil Wetting Agents Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Soil Wetting Agents Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market was valued at USD 101.6 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 171.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Soil Wetting Agents market are listed in the report.

BASF SE

Seasol International Pty

Brett-Young Seeds Limited

MD Biocoals Pvt.

Geoponics Corp

Wilbur-Ellis Company

Nufarm Limited

Grow More

ADS Agrotech Private Limited