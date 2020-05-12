Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market was valued at USD 998.26 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15,077.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 35.21% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market are listed in the report.

Cisco Systems

Catbird Networks

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation