Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Strides Arcolab, EuroCaps, Shineway

The Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Soft Gelatin Capsules market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Soft Gelatin Capsules market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1985.1 million by 2024, from US$ 1652 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report :

Catalent, Capsugel, Aenova, Procaps, Patheon Inc, NBTY, Captek, IVC, Strides Arcolab, EuroCaps, Shineway, By-Health, Donghai Pharm, Soft Gel Technologies, Baihe Biotech, Sirio Pharma, Guangdong Yichao, Ziguang Group, and Amway, Yuwang Group.

The Soft Gelatin Capsules industry concentration is high; there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. In worldwide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. In order to meet the strong increasing market demand.

The key consumption markets locate in developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 31%, followed by the EU with 27%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of 17% in 2015. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The Americas are predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period due to North and South America. The popularity of capsules coupled with a thriving pharmaceutical sector in the U.S. and Canada are likely to induce high demand from the Soft Gelatin Capsules over the review period. Efforts by governments to create awareness among the public regarding the benefits of nutraceuticals can work in favour of the market. Within the region, North America can generate revenues at 6.2% CAGR over the review period.

The APAC region can reach a valuation of USD 740.94 million by 2023, exhibiting 6.04% CAGR over the assessment period. But the ban on products made from bovine sources has led to manufacturers in India looking for alternative means. Alternative forms of medicine manufacturers such as Ayurveda switching to capsule dosage forms can benefit market growth.

This report segments the global Soft Gelatin Capsules Market on the basis of Types are :

Gelatin Type

Non-animal Type

By type, the gelatin segment is predicted to accrue close to USD 22342.08 million for the market by 2024. On the other hand, the non-animal segment is estimated to exhibit 5.79% CAGR over the forecast period.

On The basis Of application, the Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Market is Segmented into :

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Others

Among applications, vitamins held close to 37.8% market share in 2017. Rising cases of vitamin deficiency globally can support the growth of this segment. The nutrition segment is projected to register a 5.98% CAGR over the assessment period due to consumer inclination towards healthier lifestyle choices.

Regions covered By Soft Gelatin Capsules Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Industry News:

In 2019, Strides Pharma Science got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for manufacturing ethosuximide in softgel formats.

In 2017, ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory drug used in the treatment of flares and pain was switched to a lipid-based formulation to reduce gastrointestinal side-effects. Flarin, a proprietary lipid-based soft gel capsule, was effective in reducing pain levels in a controlled clinical trial.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11191578572/global-soft-gelatin-capsules-market-growth-2019-2024?source=newsparent&mode=86

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Soft Gelatin Capsules Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Soft Gelatin Capsules industry.

