Soft Drinks Market, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast, Summary, Introduction, Insights, Status, Applications, Prominent Key Players, Gross Margins, Volume Analysis by 2026 | Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle

Soft Drinks Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Soft Drinks market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Soft Drinks Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Soft Drinks market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Soft Drinks Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Soft Drinks market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Soft Drinks industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle, Suntory, Danone, Dr Pepper Snapple, Red Bull, Asahi Soft Drinks, Kirin, Otsuka Holdings, Unilever Group, Arizona Beverage, B Natural, POM Wonderful, Highland Spring, Ito En, Britvic, Innocent Drinks, A.G. Barr, Rasna, Parle Agro, Bisleri International, Bottlegreen Drinks, Epicurex, F&N Foods, Ting Hsin International Group, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Nongfu Spring, Uni-President Enterprises, Jiaduobao Group )

Soft drink, any of a class of nonalcoholic beverages, usually but not necessarily carbonated, normally containing a natural or artificial sweetening agent, edible acids, natural or artificial flavors, and sometimes juice. Natural flavors are derived from fruits, nuts, berries, roots, herbs, and other plant sources.

Soft drinks are called “”soft”” in contrast to “”hard drinks”” (alcoholic beverages). Small amounts of alcohol may be present in a soft drink, but the alcohol content must be less than 0.5% of the total volume if the drink is to be considered non-alcoholic.

The global soft drink industry’s top four producers are estimated to account for 39.10% of industry capacity in 2015 with production facilities located around the world. Although not every country is exclusively dominated by multinational companies, these companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries, meaning that they also often directly control the bottling and distribution of their product. Correspondingly, they also have a great influence over most, if not all of the value chain through their superior bargaining power.

The biggest global soft drinks companies in the world are the Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Ting Hsin International Group and Jiaduobao Group.

Once bottled, soft drinks may be distributed through a variety of different channels before making it into the hands of the final consumer. While a portion of the soft drinks are sent from the bottler to distributors, who serve as middlemen facilitating further distribution and warehousing, the majority of soft drinks are sold directly to merchants.

The global Soft Drinks market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Soft Drinks market:

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle, Suntory, Danone, Dr Pepper Snapple, Red Bull, Asahi Soft Drinks, Kirin, Otsuka Holdings, Unilever Group, Arizona Beverage, B Natural, POM Wonderful, Highland Spring, Ito En, Britvic, Innocent Drinks, A.G. Barr, Rasna, Parle Agro, Bisleri International, Bottlegreen Drinks, Epicurex, F&N Foods, Ting Hsin International Group, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Nongfu Spring, Uni-President Enterprises, Jiaduobao Group

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Soft Drinks Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Soft Drinks market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Soft Drinks, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Soft Drinks market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Soft Drinks market?

✒ How are the Soft Drinks market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Carbonates

Dilutables

Bottled Water

Fruit Juice

Still & Juice Drinks

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Others

Soft Drinks Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Soft Drinks industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Soft Drinks industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Soft Drinks industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Soft Drinks industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Soft Drinks industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Soft Drinks industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Soft Drinks industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Soft Drinks industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Soft Drinks markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Soft Drinks market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Soft Drinks market.

Table of Contents

1 Soft Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Soft Drinks Product Overview

1.2 Soft Drinks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbonates

1.2.2 Dilutables

1.2.3 Bottled Water

1.2.4 Fruit Juice

1.2.5 Still & Juice Drinks

1.3 Global Soft Drinks Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Soft Drinks Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Soft Drinks Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Soft Drinks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Soft Drinks Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Soft Drinks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Soft Drinks Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Soft Drinks Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Soft Drinks Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Soft Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Soft Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Soft Drinks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Soft Drinks Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Soft Drinks Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Coca-Cola

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Soft Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Coca-Cola Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 PepsiCo

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Soft Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 PepsiCo Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Nestle

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Soft Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Nestle Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Suntory

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Soft Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Suntory Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Danone

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Soft Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Danone Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Dr Pepper Snapple

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Soft Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Red Bull

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Soft Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Red Bull Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Asahi Soft Drinks

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Soft Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Asahi Soft Drinks Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Kirin

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Soft Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Kirin Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Otsuka Holdings

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Soft Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Otsuka Holdings Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Unilever Group

3.12 Arizona Beverage

3.13 B Natural

3.14 POM Wonderful

3.15 Highland Spring

3.16 Ito En

3.17 Britvic

3.18 Innocent Drinks

3.19 A.G. Barr

3.20 Rasna

3.21 Parle Agro

3.22 Bisleri International

3.23 Bottlegreen Drinks

3.24 Epicurex

3.25 F&N Foods

3.26 Ting Hsin International Group

3.27 Hangzhou Wahaha Group

3.28 Nongfu Spring

3.29 Uni-President Enterprises

3.30 Jiaduobao Group

4 Soft Drinks Market Status and Outlook by Regions

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1506426/global-soft-drinks-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

