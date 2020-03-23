Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2019-2025

Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
The following manufacturers are covered:
Solvay
Tessenderlo Group
PPG Industries
ISSC (IRSS)
ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium
Sankyo Kasei
Novochrom
Rahul Barium Chemicals
Nafine Chemical Industry
Shenhong Chemical
Longfu Group
Yabulai Salt Chem
Jiaxin Chemical
HaMi HongShan Chemistry
Guangxin Chemical
Xinji Chemical Group
Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical
Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical
Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical
Xinxing Chem
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Low Ferric Sodium Sulphide
Anhydrous Sodium Sulphide
Crystal Sodium Sulphide
Segment by Application
Dye Industry
Leather Industry
Metal Smelting Industry
Other
