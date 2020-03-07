Sodium Metabisulphite Market Development Analysis 2019-2026

Analysis Report on Sodium Metabisulphite Market

A report on global Sodium Metabisulphite market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market.

increasing demand for chemical processing of water.

Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market Analysis by Grade

On the basis of Grade, the global Sodium Metabisulphite market is expected to be dominated by industrial/technical segment.

Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market Analysis by End Use Industry

On the basis of end-use industry, mining industry and water treatment are projected to witness robust growth in the global Sodium Metabisulphite market. Another end-use industries, chemical industry is anticipated to witness higher than average growth over the forecast period in the sodium metabisulphite market.

Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market Analysis by Application

In terms of applications, preservative segment will continue to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period in the global sodium metabisulphite market. Increasing per capita consumption of packaged food is further fuelling demand for Sodium Metabisulphite among food and beverage manufacturers. Bleaching agent and floating agent are projected to witness significant growth in the Sodium Metabisulphite market over the forecast period and will record CAGR of 5.6% and 6.4%, respectively, over the forecast period.

Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market Analysis by Region

From a regional perspective, China is projected to dominate the global Sodium Metabisulphite market production and consumption throughout the forecast period. Due to the presence of leading sodium metabisulphite companies in China, the region is a major supplier of Sodium Metabisulphite to various countries globally, such as Africa and Latin America. In SEA and Pacific, India is projected to witness relatively higher growth in the sodium metabisulphite market. ASEAN and other Asian countries are mainly dependent on the import of sodium metabisulphite from the U.S., Europe and China. Europe holds nearly 18% share in the global Sodium Metabisulphite market.

Key Players Dominating the Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market

The report highlights some of the leading companies operating in the global Sodium Metabisulphite market, such as Esseco Group Srl, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), Ak Kim Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, BASF SE, Ineos Calabrian Corporation, Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd, Yuanye Chemical Co.,Ltd, Grillo-Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd., Ultramarines India ( P ) Ltd., ?i?ecam Group, Tangshan Sanjiang Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiading Malu Chemical Co., Ltd., Meizhou Union Chemical Co., Ltd. amongst others.

