SOC as a Service Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2025

The latest business intelligence study published by SOC as a Service Market Research provides a complete perspective of the global SOC as a Service market. The historical, current and projected growth of the SOC as a Service market is illustrated in the presented study along with the various factors expected to influence the market dynamics during the forecast period (2019-2029).

According to the research analyst at TMR, the value of the global SOC as a Service market in 2018 was ~US$ XX Mn/Bn and the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the considered timeframe. The market growth hinges on several factors including, factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Important queries addressed in the report include:

Which market segment is expected to witness a sluggish growth? What are the latest innovations in the global SOC as a Service market? Which regional market is likely to standout in terms of market growth during the forecast period? What factors could potentially hinder the prospects of the global SOC as a Service market? Which end-use industry is tipped to be the primary consumer of SOC as a Service during the forecast period?

The report segments the global SOC as a Service market on the basis of geography, applications, end use, and product type.

Regional analysis offers critical insights related to the future prospects of the SOC as a Service market in each region.

The key players covered in this study

Proficio

BlackStratus

Thales e-Security

Cygilant

Alert Logic

Arctic Wolf Networks

Netmagic Solutions

ESDS Software Solution

AQM Technologies

Suma Soft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Prevention

Detection

Incident Response

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT and Telecom

Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SOC as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SOC as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SOC as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

After purchasing the report, users will gain access to vital market information including:

Estimated year-on-year growth of the market in different regions

Latest manufacturing procedures incorporated by market players

Developments in terms of product innovation and impact of technology

SWOT analysis of the various top tier companies in the global SOC as a Service market

Driving and restraining factors expected to influence the prospects of the global SOC as a Service market over the forecast period

