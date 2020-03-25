SOC as a Service Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2025

Latest Insights on the Global SOC as a Service Market
The latest business intelligence study published by SOC as a Service Market Research provides a complete perspective of the global SOC as a Service market. The historical, current and projected growth of the SOC as a Service market is illustrated in the presented study along with the various factors expected to influence the market dynamics during the forecast period (2019-2029).
According to the research analyst at TMR, the value of the global SOC as a Service market in 2018 was ~US$ XX Mn/Bn and the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the considered timeframe. The market growth hinges on several factors including, factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.
Important queries addressed in the report include:
- Which market segment is expected to witness a sluggish growth?
- What are the latest innovations in the global SOC as a Service market?
- Which regional market is likely to standout in terms of market growth during the forecast period?
- What factors could potentially hinder the prospects of the global SOC as a Service market?
- Which end-use industry is tipped to be the primary consumer of SOC as a Service during the forecast period?
The report segments the global SOC as a Service market on the basis of geography, applications, end use, and product type.
Regional analysis offers critical insights related to the future prospects of the SOC as a Service market in each region.
The key players covered in this study
Proficio
BlackStratus
Thales e-Security
Cygilant
Alert Logic
Arctic Wolf Networks
Netmagic Solutions
ESDS Software Solution
AQM Technologies
Suma Soft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Prevention
Detection
Incident Response
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Education
Retail
IT and Telecom
Logistics and Transportation
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SOC as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SOC as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SOC as a Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
