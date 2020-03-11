Soaring Demand Drives Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/5492?source=atm
The report analyzes the market of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Middle East and North Africa (MENA) definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
segmented as follows:
- By product type
- By distribution channel
- By region
The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:
- Starting milk formula
- Follow-on milk formula
- Toddlers milk formula
Of these, the starting milk formula segment accounted for 51% revenue share of the overall infant milk formula market in 2015, followed by the follow-on milk formula segment. The starting milk formula segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of middle-income consumers in the MENA region. However, the major factor that restraints the market growth is the rising prices of the starting milk formula.
The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of the distribution channel and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.
On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
- Specialty store
- Supermarkets
- Online retail
- Chemist/pharmacies/drugstore
- Others
Of the mentioned segments, the online retail segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. However, the chemist/pharmacies/drugstore segment is expected to dominate the infant milk formula market in terms of revenue share contribution, accounting for 73.4% share of the overall market by 2021.
The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.
Regions covered in the report are as follows:
- GCC
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Qatar
- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- North Africa
- Algeria
- Egypt
- Morocco
- Tunisia
- Rest of Middle East
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Lebanon
- Yemen
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/5492?source=atm
The key insights of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.