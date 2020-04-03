Smartphone Accessories Market : Present Scenario And The Growth Prospects With Forecast 2019 – 2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smartphone Accessories Market. The report analyzes the Smartphone Accessories Market by Product Type of Smartphone Accessories (Phone Cases, Headphones/ Earphones, Screen Protectors, Battery Chargers, Power Banks and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline). The Smartphone Accessories market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Turkey, China, Japan, and India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Smartphone Accessories Market: Analysis By Type (Protective Cases, Headphones, Screen Protectors, Battery Chargers, Power Banks, Car devices), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, Turkey, Italy, China, Japan, India)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.16% during 2019 – 2024.

The Headphone/ Earphones segment of Smartphone Accessories has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making with its increasing usage in segments such as Fitness, Healthcare, Personal assistance etc. Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global smartphone accessories market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include increasing tech-savvy population with the presence of vast consumer base along with rapid urbanization and digitalization, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on consumer electronics is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Smartphone Accessories Market: Analysis By Type (Protective Cases, Headphones, Screen Protectors, Battery Chargers, Power Banks, Car devices), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, Turkey, Italy, China, Japan, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Smartphone Accessories market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smartphone Accessories market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Smartphone Accessories Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

• Global Smartphone Accessories Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Phone Cases, Headphones/ Earphones, Screen Protectors, Battery Chargers, Power Banks and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Smartphone Accessories Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Phone Cases, Headphones/ Earphones, Screen Protectors, Battery Chargers, Power Banks and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)

Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Turkey, China, Japan and India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Smartphone Accessories Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Phone Cases, Headphones/ Earphones, Screen Protectors, Battery Chargers, Power Banks and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Apple, JVC Kenwood, Xiaomi Corporation, Cellularline, Plantronics, Bose Corporation and Sennheiser.

