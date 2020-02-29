Smart Wearables Market By Type (Wristwears, Eyewears, Footwears, Neckwears, Body wears and Textile products), Applications, Technology, Geography, Trends, Forecast 2022

The Global Smart Wearables Market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. As we make progression towards the Internet of Things, technology is becoming a more and more prominent part of our day-to-day life. One of the most interesting monumental shifts in technology is the smart wearable clothing technology, which amalgamates high-tech designs that cater to our rising needs. The technology that is widely being used in health and wellness, infotainment, fitness, military, healthcare and medicals, and the industrial sectors, is constantly re-innovating itself with ideas of a connected smart wearable technology using the global cloud, miniature, and distributed sensors, etc. The focus of the technology is now on creating new products with new form factors that augment our senses.

Some of the major players discussed in this report are:

Adidas

Apple

Google

Fitbit

Microsoft

Nike

Samsung

Sony

Xiaomi

A few startups are also profiled in the report, which includes:

Airohealth

Engage Biomechanics

Impakt Protective

InteraXon

Push Design Solutions

The drivers of the market are the advancements in R&D causing increased innovation in recent years, and demand for a market that incorporates high technology and design in daily living. The increased demand from consumer electronics and fitness & healthcare sectors are also major drivers. The increased purchasing power in the developing countries and the advent of startup culture is expected to drive the global smart wearables market significantly. The restraints of this technology, though few, are significant in the role they play in affecting the market size. Data security concerns, higher costs of production, funding, marketing and limitations of a niche audience (which makes the technology a luxury product) are some of the prominent restraints of the market. The absence of good battery life is another issue that all major smart wearable makers need to look into.

The global smart wearables market is segmented on the basis of product type (wrist wears, eye wears, foot wears, neck wears, body wears and textile products, and others), applications (fitness and healthcare, general consumer electronics, gaming and recreational, corporate and industrial applications, research and development applications, military and intelligence and others) , technology used (sensing, display, computing, communication and networking, speech and pattern recognition technology, memory and storage technology and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World).

What the Report Offers

Market definition for the global smart wearables market, along with identification of key drivers, restraints and opportunities for the market.

Market analysis for the global smart wearables market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a regional scale.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global smart wearables market on the global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

