Smart Transportation Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Smart Transportation Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Smart Transportation Market was valued at USD 54.26 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 158.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Smart Transportation market are listed in the report.

Accenture Plc

Siemens

IBM

Cisco Systems

GE Transportation

Xerox Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales S.A.

Kapsch AG