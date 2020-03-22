Smart Toys Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2026

In 2029, the Smart Toys market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Smart Toys market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Smart Toys market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Smart Toys market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Smart Toys market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Smart Toys market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Smart Toys market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart toys market. Key players profiled in the report include Hasbro Inc., Sony Corporation, Jakks Pacific Inc., Mattel Inc., The Lego Group, Playmobil, Kid II Inc., KNex Industries Inc., Konami Corporation, and Leapfrog Entertainment.

The global smart toys market is segmented as below:

Global Smart Toys Market, by Toy Type

App- Enabled Mechanical Toys

Voice/Image Recognition Toys

Screenless Toys

Toys-To-Life

Puzzles and Building Games

Health Tracking Toys/ Wearable

Global Smart Toys Market, by Interfacing Device

Smartphone-Connected Toys

Tablet-Connected Toys

Console-Connected Toys

App-Connected Drones

Global Smart Toys Market, byTechnology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID/ NFC

Global Smart Toys Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Market

Specialty Stores

Toy Shops

Cloud Based

On Premise

Global Smart Toys Market, by Age Group

2-5 years

6-8 years

8-12 years

Teenagers

Adults

Global Smart Toys Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Smart Toys Market Report

The global Smart Toys market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Smart Toys market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Smart Toys market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.