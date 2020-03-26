Smart Toys Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Smart Toys Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Smart Toys is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Smart Toys in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Smart Toys Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart toys market. Key players profiled in the report include Hasbro Inc., Sony Corporation, Jakks Pacific Inc., Mattel Inc., The Lego Group, Playmobil, Kid II Inc., KNex Industries Inc., Konami Corporation, and Leapfrog Entertainment.

The global smart toys market is segmented as below:

Global Smart Toys Market, by Toy Type

App- Enabled Mechanical Toys

Voice/Image Recognition Toys

Screenless Toys

Toys-To-Life

Puzzles and Building Games

Health Tracking Toys/ Wearable

Global Smart Toys Market, by Interfacing Device

Smartphone-Connected Toys

Tablet-Connected Toys

Console-Connected Toys

App-Connected Drones

Global Smart Toys Market, byTechnology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID/ NFC

Global Smart Toys Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Market

Specialty Stores

Toy Shops

Global Smart Toys Market, by Age Group

2-5 years

6-8 years

8-12 years

Teenagers

Adults

Global Smart Toys Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



