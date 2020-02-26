Smart Ticketing Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2017 – 2025

The study on the Smart Ticketing Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Smart Ticketing Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

market segmented by product type. The ticketing machine is an integration of ticketing vending, smart gating and fare collection systems. The ticketing machine enables the flow of passengers in peak hours and effective operation. E-kiosk is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years.

The smart ticketing market by component could be broadly segmented into hardware and software. The smart ticketing market by hardware could be further segmented into cards and microchips, POS terminal equipment and card reader. The smart ticketing market by system could be broadly segmented into near field communication system, smart card and open payment system. The smart card segment in the smart ticketing market segmented by system could be further segmented into chip less radio frequency identification (RFID) and chip radio frequency identification RFID. The near field segment in the smart ticketing market segmented by system is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years. A key advantage of using the near field communication system is that it could be easily integrated into a portable computing device like laptops, smart phones and tabs. Thus with the integration of smart devices and NFC technology is expected to gain more popularity over traditionally used printed ticketing systems. Further, rise in usage of smart phones is also driving the demand for near field communication system.

Geographically the smart ticketing market could be broadly segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Europe led the smart ticketing market. Most of the major players operating in the smart ticketing market are based in the region. Moreover, there is high rate of adoption of the smart ticketing system in Germany, U.K. and Sweden. Further, Europe is expected to dominate the smart ticketing market over the next few years.

Some of the key players operating in the smart ticketing market include Gemalto NV (the Netherlands), HID (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (U.S), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Inside Secure (France), CPI Card Group Inc., (U.S.) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

