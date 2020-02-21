Smart Thermostat Market 2020 Trends, Technology Challenge, Industry Growth Drivers, Top Players and Overview

Newly published study “Smart Thermostat Market Research Report” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Global smart thermostat market is expected to grow by 20.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $9.42 billion by 2030.

Highlighted with 79 tables and 80 figures, this 154-page report “Global Smart Thermostat Market 2020-2030 by Component, Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart thermostat market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Carrier Corporation

ecobee

Emerson

Hive

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Lux

Nest Labs

Netatmo

Nortek, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Tado

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart thermostat market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Display

• Temperature Sensor

• Humidity Sensor

• Motion Sensor

• Other Components

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Standalone Thermostats

• Network Thermostats

• Learning Thermostats

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

• Wi-Fi

• ZigBee

• Near-field Communications

• Bluetooth

• Other Wireless Technologies

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Heating Equipment

• Cooling Equipment

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Public Infrastructure

