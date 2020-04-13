Smart Textile for Military Market 2016-2022 / Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand And Forecast

The main aim of the smart textiles is to reduce the weight of the electronic gadgets, battery pack and connecting cables so as to improve survivability of soldier at war fields.Smart textiles or smart fabrics are created by integrating electronic components into them in order to increase the functionality of the product. Some of the integral parts of smart textiles are sensors, actuators, and control units.

These fabrics are made such as they are capable of interacting with the environment and have the ability to react to physical stimuli from thermal, mechanical, electrical, and chemical sources. Smart textiles are also capable of health monitoring, ballistic protection, and inducing technological applications like global positioning system (GPS) system and other sensors. The smart textiles market in military is expected to register compound annual growth rate of XX% in the forecast period till 2022.

Market Dynamics

Ever present race for modernization among the developing countries in their armed forces is the major driver for the Smart Textile Market for Military. No country wants their soldiers to lack in terms of advanced equipments. If the next war ever happens it will see soldiers with almost equal firepower, the only factor that will decide victory will be the protective vest worn by survivors.

High costs of the product and lack of exhaustive standards and regulations are the restraints that are faced by this market.

There are a lot of opportunities for this market, some of them are growing application for smart textiles in wearables and also the development of key enabling technologies. As the technologies used also keeps on developing further it again presents a lot of opportunities.

Technical difficulties related to integration of Electronics and Textiles is the major challenge faced by this market.

Market Segmentation

The market for Global Smart Textiles for Military Market is segmented by two categories, they are

1) By Purpose

Sensing

Energy Harvest

Thermal

Luminescence

Protection & Mobility

Healing

2) By Type

Active Smart

Passive Smart

Ultra Smart

Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific market will become the largest market for these vests, but North America, Europe and South America will be major investors. The reason for it that the Indian Army, the second largest in the world needs XX million modular bullet proof jackets, and is open for tenders for the next 10 years. This offers a great market opportunity for military textile vendors.Also if India succeeds in acquiring smart vests for its soldiers, then the surrounding countries will also be in a race to procure the same due to a power battle in the region.Asia Pacific market lacks the technology and funds to mass produce such vests due to developing economies, but cheaper labour and lower taxes can be boon for such ventures in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

The major players of this market are as follows:

Globe Manufacturing Company, BAE systems, Intelligent Textiles Ltd., Textronics, Lockheed Martin Corp., Gentherm Inc., Schoeller Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co., Milliken & Company, Outlast Technologies LLC, Noble Biomaterials Inc.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

