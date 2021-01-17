Smart Retail Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Smart Retail Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Smart Retail Market is projected to reach 54.16 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of 9.97 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 23.59% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Smart Retail market are listed in the report.

Intel

IBM

Nvidia

Samsung Electronics

Microsoft

Google

PTC

Amazon

NXP Semiconductors

Cisco Systems

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics