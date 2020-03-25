Smart Power Distribution Systems Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2024

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Viewpoint

In this Smart Power Distribution Systems market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Competitive Dynamics

Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Landis+Gyr AG, Itron Inc., Oracle Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Aclara Technologies LLC are some of the major players operating in the smart power distribution systems market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. Various players are rapidly introducing smart power distribution solutions that allow utilities to improve the grid infrastructure and meet the rising demands for efficient power distribution system. Moreover, various players are establishing partnerships to provide various smart grid solutions on a large scale in order to reduce power outages across the world.

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market, by Component

Software Advanced Metering Infrastructure Smart Grid Communication Smart Grid Distribution And Management Substation Automation Billing Information System Others

Hardware Sensors AMI Meters Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Protection and Control Relays Others

Service Deployment and Integration Consultant Maintenance



Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market, by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



