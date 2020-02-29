Smart Ports Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Smart Ports Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Ports .

This report studies the global market size of Smart Ports , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Smart Ports Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Smart Ports history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Smart Ports market, the following companies are covered:

Growth Drivers

Need for Integration of Supply Chains

Ports are connected to a heterogenous mix of supply chains belonging to a wide range of industries. Hence, physical and virtual networks are characteristic of all major ports. Deployment of smart technologies can help in managing herculean tasks across ports. Therefore, the global smart port market is set to expand at a boisterous pace.

Operational Excellence and New Business Opportunities

Apart from reducing manual labour, port operators can also expand their operations to new areas through deployment of smart technologies. Furthermore, operations across ports can be streamlined by inducting smart management systems. Insight-driven solutions across ports can be a source of fresh revenue and business for port operators and stakeholders. Hence, digitization of ports is a trend that shall gather momentum in the years to follow.

Managing Large Vessels

Digitization of ports entails substantial cost benefits, and this factor has majorly influenced the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the need for managing large-size cargos and vessels also necessitates digitisation of ports. Smart solutions and technologies are gradually pervading all key industries. The interconnectivity of port-based operations with other industries has also driven market demand.

The global smart ports market is segmented as:

By Technology

IoT, Blockchain

Process Automation

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Elements

Terminal Automation

PCS

Smart Port Infrastructure

Others

