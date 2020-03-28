Smart Pneumatics Market Development, Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2029

“

“”

Fact.MR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Smart Pneumatics market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Smart Pneumatics market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Smart Pneumatics are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Smart Pneumatics market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3440

competitive landscape of smart pneumatics market include,

Pneumatics specialist, Aventics has recently launched a Smart Pneumatics Analyzer (SPA) to provide a mobile IIoT solution to its customers. The user can link the SPA to compressed air supply on any machine, and can obtain analysis options for key machine characteristics, like compressed air consumption and potential leakages.

Another leading player in smart pneumatics market, Emerson has acquired Aventics to expand its reach in the fluid automation market, and solidify its automation technology portfolio across Europe.

IMI Norgren purchased Bimba Manufacturing in 2018 to expand its business and improve the presence of IMI Precision Engineering in the US industrial automation market.

In 2018, Famic Technologies launched a complete pneumatic catalog in Automation Studio, including products of Koganei. Famic Technologies has specially designed this catalogue to support manufacturing and automation markets.

In December 2017, Thomson Industries, a machine industry company, launched smart actuators equipped with integrated electronics to meet the growing demand for improved connectivity, application flexibility, and cost efficiency. Thomson Industries is focusing on building smart machines for factory automation applications.

Smart Pneumatics Market Dynamics

Smart Pneumatics Monitor’s Ability to Minimize Machine Downtimes Risk Auguring Well for Stakeholders

A smart pneumatics monitor enables operators to use a valve bank that communicates through an I/O Link with sensors to project wear before it results into machine downtimes. As smart pneumatics monitors enable early detection of when critical limits will be reached and predictive maintenance, their adoption in diverse industries, such as automotive, and semiconductor is growing. Furthermore, smart pneumatics monitor module offers authentic data about the state of actuators and energy efficiency of pneumatic systems without requiring the machine control. This decreases the risk of machine downtimes, thereby, lowering the operating costs.

Remote Diagnostic Capabilities of Smart Valves Bringing Traction to Smart Pneumatics Market

The rapidly advancing types of smart pneumatics, such as smart valves, are witnessing significant adoption across automotive, food & beverages, water and wastewater, and semiconductor industries, which are striving to reduce energy costs. Smart valves streamline different manufacturing processes, as they enable constant monitoring and fault diagnosis, which further ensure optimal performance of plants. Though, smart valve technology is currently at an initial development stage, several end-users are incorporating them into their systems as it adds to plant efficiency, enhances equipment monitoring and improves process control. The growing need for minimal unplanned downtime is necessitating the adoption of smart valves with remote diagnostic capabilities, which supply warning signals to maintenance team to address a problem before it hits the operation.

Rise of IIoT and Industry 4.0 Favoring Growth in Smart Pneumatics Market

The IIoT and Industry 4.0 require smarter devices across the entire manufacturing spectrum, and thus could necessitate the adoption of smart pneumatics significantly. With manufactures and end-users increasingly focusing on energy efficiency to reduce energy costs amid a global initiative to reduce carbon footprint, the demand for smart pneumatics is likely to grow. As companies realize the necessity of developing smart pneumatic components in order to capitalize the ever-evolving consumer preference for energy-efficient products, the smart pneumatics market is expected to proliferate.

Wide Applications of Smart Pneumatics in Automotive Industry Creating Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders

The global automotive sector is witnessing notable growth in the number of units produced per day. The machinery on the production floor requires proper maintenance to reduce production cycles and boost production output. As smart pneumatics systems play an integral part in ensuring efficient manufacturing processes, their applications in automotive market are growing. Auto makers are increasingly adopting IIoT systems to monitor asset condition and increase energy efficiency, which, in turn, is creating significant growth potential for smart pneumatics in the automotive industry.

Smart Pneumatics Market- Segmentation

Based on component, the smart pneumatics market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on type, the smart pneumatics market is segmented into:

Valves

Actuators

Modules

Based on industries, the smart pneumatics market is segmented into:

Automotive

Semiconductor

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the smart pneumatics market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to smart pneumatics market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Smart pneumatics market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Smart Pneumatics Market Segments

Smart Pneumatics Market Dynamics

Smart Pneumatics Market Size

Smart Pneumatics Market Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Smart Pneumatics Market

Competition & Companies involved in Smart Pneumatics Market

Technology in Smart Pneumatics Market

Value Chain

Smart pneumatics market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) smart pneumatics market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) smart pneumatics market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) smart pneumatics market

CIS and Russia smart pneumatics market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) smart pneumatics market

Japan smart pneumatics market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) smart pneumatics market

The smart pneumatics report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with smart pneumatics market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on smart pneumatics market segments and geographies.

Smart Pneumatics Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Additional Keywords

Intelligent Pneumatics

Smart Pneumatic Actuators

Intelligent Pneumatic Solution

Intelligent Valves

Intelligent Actuators

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3440

The Smart Pneumatics market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Smart Pneumatics sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Smart Pneumatics ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Smart Pneumatics ? What R&D projects are the Smart Pneumatics players implementing? Which segment will lead the global Smart Pneumatics market by 2029 by product type?

The Smart Pneumatics market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Smart Pneumatics market.

Critical breakdown of the Smart Pneumatics market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Smart Pneumatics market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Smart Pneumatics market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3440

Why go for Fact.MR?

Fact.MR stays aligned with the fact the organization lands among the leading market research firms in India. Our analysts work irrespective of the time-zone, the result, we are being recognized worldwide. We abide by the notion that each client has his/her own set of requirements. With extensive primary and secondary research, our experts churn out the most accurate information regarding the desired the market.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Fact.MR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.