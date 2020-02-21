Smart Parking Solutions Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Smart Parking Solutions Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Smart Parking Solutions Market was valued at USD 5.250 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.793 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.66 % from 2018 to 2026.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Smart Parking Solutions market are listed in the report.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Valeo S.A.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Aisin Seiki Co.

Siemens AG

Xerox Corporation

Cubic Corporation