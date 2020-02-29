Smart Mining Market 2020 By Type (Underground Mining, Surface Mining), Service (System Integration, Consulting, Engineering and Maintenance), Solutions (Equipment automation, Analytics Solution, Data and Operation Management Software, Connectivity Platform)

The report also considers key trends that will impact the industry and key profiles of leading suppliers of Smart Mining services which include Cisco Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Rockwell Automation, Joy Global Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Symboticware Inc., ABB Ltd., Trimble Navigation Limited, Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco, Outotec Oyj, Alcatel-Lucent, Thingworx, Hexagon AB, IntelliSense and Others.

Smart Mining or connected mining is the use of advanced technology to connect and communicate between systems involved in mining, ensuring efficient and reliable operation. Using IoT and Other smart devices, connected mining provides better operations management. Mining machinery, Logistic Operations and all other operations and connected with each other. This allows constant monitoring and information transfer between all the systems, optimizing performance and reducing the costs. These systems can be employed in both surface and underground mining operations.

The Global Smart Mining Market is valued at USD 6918.7 million in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 15838.01 million by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

The need for smart solutions to optimize the efficiency is driving the demand for this this market. North America is currently dominating the connected mining industry. Increased investments in smart technologies, and fast adoption is helping the industry to grow. However high complexity of the technology and need for skilled personnel to maintain the systems is hindering the growth of this technology.

Global Connected mining market can be segmented by Type ( Underground Mining and Surface Mining), Type of Service (System Integration, Consulting, Engineering & Maintenance and Others), by Solution (Equipment Automation, Analytics Solution, Data & Operation Management Software, Connectivity Platform, and Others ) and by Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa).

This report describes a detailed study of the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them. It also covers the market landscape of top players which includes the key growth strategies, geographical footprint, and competition analysis.

What the report offers

Market Definition for Smart Mining along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market.

Market analysis for the Global Smart Mining Market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market shares.

Identification and analysis of the Macro and Micro factors that affect the Smart Mining market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

